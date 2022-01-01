Keep Me Wild: Coyote

Introduction

Coyotes are smart adaptable canines that have learned to survive, and often thrive – in urban and residential areas. Coyotes play an important role in the ecosystem, helping to keep rodent populations under control. They are by nature fearful of humans.

However, if coyotes are given access to human food and garbage, their behavior changes. They lose caution and fear. They may begin to harass domestic livestock and pets . They might threaten human safety. They might be killed. Relocating a problem coyote only moves the problem to another neighborhood. Understand how to keep coyotes wild. Learn more!